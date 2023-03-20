Government to take tough actions to stop vulgarity on OTT in the name of creativity

Union Minister of Information Broadcasting Anurag spoke about the government having received an increasing number of complaints about the obscenity and abusive language on the OTT platforms.
Union Minister of Information Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, during a recent press conference in Nagpur, spoke about the government having received an increasing number of complaints about the obscenity and abusive language on the OTT platforms. In his short speech he said that the government is treating this issue with seriousness.
Thakur said, “Abusive language in the name of creativity will not be tolerated. The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that. These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity. And when someone crosses a limit, then abusing, rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all. Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it."
In January, Thakur had batted for creative autonomy and said adequate safeguards were in place to monitor content on OTT platforms.
"Creativity should not be reined in, it should have autonomy. But it should not be too much that anything can be shown. We have kept adequate provisions and till date they are working fine," Thakur had said on January 15 while participating in the 75th anniversary celebrations of 'Panchajanya' weekly, the RSS mouthpiece.