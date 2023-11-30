Havas acquires Klareco Communications

This new addition is a significant accomplishment, following the successful launch of H/Advisors in Dubai earlier this year, as well as the recent acquisitions of Australian Public Affairs, a well-known and successful public affairs agency in Australia, and Cunha Vaz & Associados, the leading PR and communications consultancy in Portugal. Within just one year, H/Advisors has evolved into a dynamic global network, operating in 23 countries with 1,500 experts. It has established itself as a leader not only in financial communications but also in public affairs and transformation advisory. This strategic move aligns with the increasing demand from clients who are seeking diverse and comprehensive support in their transformation journeys.