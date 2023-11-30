Havas acquires Klareco Communications

This acquisition will also further strengthen Havas’ presence in Singapore.
Havas has announced the acquisition of Klareco Communications, Singapore homegrown agency and Southeast Asia’s corporate, financial and strategic communications consultancy, to strengthen its global strategic communications advisory arm, H/Advisors, in Asia-Pacific.
This acquisition comes at a time when corporate reputation holds unprecedented significance. As institutions and individuals face complex challenges posed by climate change, technological advancements, and geopolitical events, communicating strategically and protecting reputations on a global scale has become more crucial than ever. It will also further strengthen Havas’ presence in Singapore through its integrated Village approach.
Headquartered in Singapore, with a power base in Southeast Asia, the addition of Klareco Communications represents an important next step in H/Advisors’ strategic growth plan. On closing, the agency will be renamed H/Advisors Klareco.
This new addition is a significant accomplishment, following the successful launch of H/Advisors in Dubai earlier this year, as well as the recent acquisitions of Australian Public Affairs, a well-known and successful public affairs agency in Australia, and Cunha Vaz & Associados, the leading PR and communications consultancy in Portugal. Within just one year, H/Advisors has evolved into a dynamic global network, operating in 23 countries with 1,500 experts. It has established itself as a leader not only in financial communications but also in public affairs and transformation advisory. This strategic move aligns with the increasing demand from clients who are seeking diverse and comprehensive support in their transformation journeys.
H/Advisors Klareco and its senior management team will take on a significant role within the strategic advisory network. The local leadership includes CEO and co-founder Ang Shih-Huei, and managing director and co-founder Mark Worthington who will join the Asia board to help direct and lead the expansion of H/Advisors in Asia-Pacific.
Yannick Bolloré, chairman and Global CEO, Havas, and chairman, Vivendi, said: “Our partnership with Klareco allows us to draw on their breadth of experience and knowledge of the Asian market as we continue to expand our Havas presence in APAC. We are delighted to welcome the well-respected Klareco team onboard and look forward to achieving great things together.”
Stéphane Fouks, executive chairman, H/Advisors, and vice president, Havas, said: “2023 has been an outstanding year of growth for H/Advisors, with the opening of our Dubai office and the acquisitions of CV&A (Portugal) & APA (Australia) and now our partnership with Klareco, which will strengthen our offering not only in APAC but globally. Klareco is the leading communications advisory in Southeast Asia, and we are delighted to welcome Shih-Huei, Mark and the talent and experience they will bring to H/Advisors.”
Ang Shih-Huei, CEO and co-founder of H/Advisors Klareco said: “As an independent firm, we have already been working with some of the largest MNCs and leading Asian headquartered companies. H/Advisors allows us to deepen our core communications offering across corporate, financial, digital and public affairs, and expand our expertise in fast growing areas such as sustainability and change communications, to ensure we continue to deliver best practice for our clients. Our teams are excited for this new chapter ahead.”
Mark Worthington, managing director and co-founder of H/Advisors Klareco said: “We are delighted to partner with H/Advisors to enhance our standing as a landing point for international firms coming to, or expanding in Asia. Increasingly, boards and management face complex communications challenges as they expand internationally. We are excited to build on our offering to support these challenges, ensuring we have expertise and relationships in the markets our clients need.”