Havas brings CSA, its tech, data and analytics offering, to India

Havas India has revealed the local launch of CSA, its global technology, data, and analytics division, aimed at helping brands “meaningfully activate customer data and drive business growth.” CSA India will merge with digital marketing agency PivotRoots' consulting arm, PivotConsult, to form Havas Media Network India’s data and technology brand.

Advertisment

PivotConsult, currently a 55-member team, works with marquee clients including Kotak Bank, Bisleri, Wildcraft, Coca-Cola, and Samsung, among others. Gaurav Seth has been appointed managing partner to lead CSA India’s operations from Mumbai, reporting to Shibu Shivanandan, CEO and founder of PivotRoots. Seth was previously vice president of Data Solutions at LS Digital and, prior to that, the managing director for India at Lotame, a data collection platform.

CSA's core offerings include:

CSA Tech : A suite of digital tools and services that drive automation, data consolidation, and digital transformation.

: A suite of digital tools and services that drive automation, data consolidation, and digital transformation. CSA Science : Proprietary tools and capabilities that place measurement at the centre of clients’ marketing efforts.

: Proprietary tools and capabilities that place measurement at the centre of clients’ marketing efforts. CSA Consult: Access to a global network of experts, providing clients with strategic insights to accelerate growth.

Rana Barua, group CEO of Havas India, SEA, and North Asia, said, “The launch of CSA in India marks a significant milestone in our journey to offer integrated, data-led solutions to clients. As businesses increasingly look to data to fuel their growth, CSA’s blend of global expertise and local insights will provide them with the tools to navigate today’s complex landscape and deliver measurable results. With Gaurav Seth at the helm and the integration of PivotConsult, CSA is poised to lead the way in helping brands harness the full potential of data to drive transformation and meaningful business outcomes. I wish the team the very best.”

(L-R) Hetal Khalsa, Shibu Shivanandan, Gaurav Seth, Mohit Joshi, Jamie Seltzer, Yogesh Khanchandani

Jamie Seltzer, Global EVP CSA and Mx Analytics, said, “As the industry’s fastest-growing market, India is experiencing exponential growth, and it’s crucial for Indian brands to leverage their data and technology assets in a comprehensive, sophisticated manner. We’re excited to launch CSA in India at such a crucial moment in this market’s development, bringing a seamless, integrated approach to data, tech, and analytics to the region.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media Network India, said, “More than 50% of marketers are struggling with redundant marketing technologies. They are spending a lot of time learning new technologies that are often sub-optimally used and may not work well with other existing platforms. Havas CSA solves exactly this problem. Leveraging its experience with more than 1,000 clients globally and in India, this expert team in Martech and Adtech stands at the vital intersection of marketing, data, and technology. I wish Gaurav all the best in this new journey.”