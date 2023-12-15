Havas parent company Vivendi proposes project to split its businesses

Canal+

Canal+ Group has experienced significant growth in recent years, reaching a subscriber base of over 25 million in nearly 50 countries. Following the acquisitions of M7 and SPI, the company has taken strategic stakes in businesses such as Multichoice, VIU and Viaplay, demonstrating its ability to identify and seize promising opportunities across all its geographical areas. In light of these successes, Canal+ is well-positioned to capitalise on further consolidation opportunities on a global scale.