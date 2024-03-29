Here’s how JioCinema's Brand Spotlight elevated IPL 2024 campaigns

However she further says that advertisers must also have a season-long integrated strategy to break through cutter. “This is a medium to showcase the limitless creativity and storytelling behind the brand and the particular campaign has to offer. It not only engages audiences but also challenges brands to continually evolve and innovate in their marketing strategies. However, when this caramel popcorn is mixed with the classic popcorn (always on media & campaign) the brands will get the desired marketing result and will feel satiated.