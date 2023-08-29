Here’s how Network18 plans to navigate its foray within the CTV space

Highlighting the motivations behind the foray into the comparitively new format, Pranav Bakshi, head- digital video strategy and partnerships, Network18, tells afaqs!, “News is primarily a live consumption content genre. Hence, it is important for us to be available for viewers on all platforms like cable and satellite, mobile and CTV. With the evolution of CTV and exponential growth in smart TV sales, we see the transition as an opportunity to reach and grow audiences in multi-genres, and multi-languages.”