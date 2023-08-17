How brands play Kaun Banega Crorepati for millions of views

The format makes it a favourite for brand integrations. It also keeps them subtle so the audience does not mind their presence in the show.
The 15th season of television game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is back on Sony Entertainment Television on Monday. Over the last 23 years, the reality quiz show has opened up several opportunities for its contestants. At the same time, it has also brought in a myriad of opportunities for brands.
From a banking partner, who instantly deposits the prize money into the contestants’ bank account, to a telecom partner, who helps the contestant ‘Phone a Friend’ for help during the show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has been able to effortlessly weave in brands into its game play. The format makes it a favourite for brand integrations. It also keeps them subtle so the audience does not mind their presence in the show.
The 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is co-presented by Hyundai Motor India and co-powered by Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Mondelez India and Parag Milk Foods. Its banking partner is State Bank of India and Vicco Laboratories is its special partner. The show’s associate sponsors include Xiaomi, MRF, Bikaji, RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Kalyan Jewellers, and Cera Sanitaryware. It also has a large partnership deal with the Reserve Bank of India.
This season also has brought in some interesting formats for advertisers. Here are some notable ones:
Prizes
Being a game show, it offers brands a great opportunity to collaborate as a part of the rewards. Hyundai Motor India is offering its newly launched SUV Exter as a prize for the contestant who ends up winning Rs 1 crore and Verna for the contestant who wins Rs 7 crore.
This season also has a new addition ‘Desh Ka Sawal’. Hyundai brings in questions from different parts of the country for the studio audience and the winner gets a gift hamper from the automobile brand.
Parag Milk Foods is promoting its Gowardhan Ghee in the show. The contestants who cross the second stage of the show (Rs 3.2 lakhs)win an annual supply of the milk product. During the Independence Day episode, the brand gifted hampers to everyone, including contestants and the studio audience.
Lifeline partners
This season, the contestants will get three lifelines during the game, including ‘Video Call a Friend’. Smartphone brand Xiaomi India has partnered with the show, to enable contestants to connect with their friends through video calls. It is powered by Xiaomi's 5G devices, including the latest Redmi 12 5G.
Banking partner
This is the most seamless brand integration in the show. A game show that doles out cash prizes of up to Rs 7 crore, has to have a banking partner. And this year, it is the State Bank of India. When a contestant wins Rs 3.2 lacs, the host Amitabh Bachchan signs an SBI cheque. After the game, he digitally transfers the money into the contestant’s bank account. He makes it a point to highlight the ease of transaction on the bank’s Yono app.
Banner ads
During the show, one can see banner ads for Vicco Labs and UltraTech Cement displayed at the bottom half of the screen. The Vicco ad appears when a contestant uses the 'Double Dip' lifeline. Bachchan says “inhone lifeline ka bahut hi asardaar istemaal kiya hain”- a reference to the Vicco toothpaste's tagline.
The cement ad strategically appears during the ‘Fastest Finger First’ contest that decides the next player on the ‘Hotseat’. Just as the ad mentions the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity to build a home, Bachchan also mentions that the contest is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity and one needs to play carefully. A similar note of caution is expressed before the Rs 3.20 lac question.
Other integrations
Contestants who win Rs 25 lakhs and Shandaar Somvaar contestants/ celebrities get to click a picture with Amitabh Bachchan against the backdrop of the Asian Paints wall. The colour of this wall is set to be changed four times during this season. This will be acknowledged by the host accompanied a callout for a toll-free number.
During the show, Bachchan also educates the audience about banking norms, regulations, safeguarding of consumers. These are advisory messages issued by the RBI. He's also the brand ambassador for the central bank.
KBC Play Along on Sony LIV
KBC Play Along started in 2018 and it allows viewers to actively participate in the challenge, while streaming the show in real time on Sony LIV. Users stand a chance to win exciting weekly and daily prizes. These prizes are sponsored by IDFC First Bank and Croma, and the lifeline here is sponsored by Acko.