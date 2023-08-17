How brands play Kaun Banega Crorepati for millions of views

This is the most seamless brand integration in the show. A game show that doles out cash prizes of up to Rs 7 crore, has to have a banking partner. And this year, it is the State Bank of India. When a contestant wins Rs 3.2 lacs, the host Amitabh Bachchan signs an SBI cheque. After the game, he digitally transfers the money into the contestant’s bank account. He makes it a point to highlight the ease of transaction on the bank’s Yono app.