How going back to the basics of movie marketing played a role in the success of ‘Gadar 2’

As per Joshi, while a lot of marketers ensure the theatres are filled in for the first initial days, they forget about the film after it reaches a certain point. “Most marketers fail to realise how to ensure a marketing gig that communicates and repurposes the content for a longer period of time in cinemas in a consistent manner. This comes from the place of honesty. For us, it could have been either way, we could have sensationalised the film and reached success in a very different way, which we have not. The idea is for campaigns to be liked and appreciated and revisited over and over again because we are in the lifetime value generation business,” he explains.