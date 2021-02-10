How is India’s game monetisation picture shaping up?

1. Major surge in gaming audience due to people staying back at home made up for low eCPMs. (2min)

2. It has been a good year for monetisation as more advertisers embraced gaming. Core categories like CPG have increased their spending on gaming along with other new categories. (5min)

3. Non-gaming web publishers are integrating gaming options to drive engagement. The opportunity was to convert non-gamers to casual gamers. (7 min)

4. IAPs (in-app purchase) are increasing. Free gameplay acts as the funnel to drive new users which can convert to IAP. (12min)

5. IAP needs focused planning, conceptualisation and implementation. FAU-G would be IAP based with limited ad options. (15.30 min)

6. Innovation around battle passes and subscriptions by games like Fortnite and PUBG is emerging as a strong model. (17 min)

7. Games have less interstitial inventory today and rewarded video is driving ad revenue. (19 min)

8. Data sets within the large gaming audience brings in more value and larger eCPMs. Games need to be driven through analytics that capture data and allow user segmentation. (20 min)

9. Women gamers are increasing and it is influencing business. (24 min)

10. Game progression affects ad delivery. (26.30 min)

11. Freemium game design works best for Indian gamers. Free users users need good experience before purchasing. (29 min)

12. Paywalls in game progression also makes way for cheaters and security issues. (33.30 min)

13. Game advertising appeals to both advertisers and users for its non intrusive nature. Media agencies playing a key role to educate advertisers. (36 min)

15. It is easier to work with ad networks than running direct campaigns. (38 min)

16. Content has to become engaging before monetisation kicks in. (40 min)

17. Paying users today are mostly from India and are distributed between Tier 1 and 2 cities. (44 min)

18. Ad delivery needs to maintain best practices for industry to thrive. (51 min)