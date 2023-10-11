How KBC has set the standard for brand integrations with sponsors like Hyundai, Asian Paints, and more

This diversity in sponsorship has led to variations in content presentation as well. For example, on television Bachchan transfers the prize money through State Bank of India's YONO app. Whereas, on OTT it is IDFC First Bank. KBC's target audience may resonate well with the brand. However, if its addressable market size is not the 400 million television viewers, but a certain kind of audience profile then, a combination of audiences on OTT is more enticing for it.