How news channels are looking to win big in Lok Sabha elections 2024

Gaurav Arora from Jagran News Media highlighted that their approach differs from television as they operate as a traditional media house. He pointed out that print media has its distinct method of monetisation, and, for them, the electoral coverage initiates from the moment election announcements are made. “Elections are a part of yearly AOPs, with sales commitment, editorial commitment, and programming part. These all are decided at the start of the year. If the broadcaster capitalises well, right from preparation time to the time governments are formed. There is a fair bit of a spike across the audience and in the revenue aspect as well. During this, there is a mix of advertisers including government, political parties, and corporations. The brands know that this time is the best to get eyeballs.”