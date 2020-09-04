How will PUBG Mobile ban impact Indian gaming ecosystem?

Pariani says that the impact will be just like what happened when video app TikTok was banned for the influencers that had made a living from the platform. “For the time being, we will see PUBG influencers and players switching to other games to make a living. It may be a setback for them, but eventually, their audiences will also respond to the change. With this ban in effect, we may even see a version of the game that the audiences have grown to know and love, be developed here in India."