HT Media Group's Fever Network raises advertising prices by 25% ahead of festive season

Fever Network operates radio stations Fever FM, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever.
HT Media Group's Fever Network has announced a significant 25% increase in advertising prices for all its brands within the radio division for the upcoming festive season in 2023.
Fever Network operates popular radio stations including Fever FM, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever. Fever FM and Radio Nasha lead in the Hindi Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) and Retro Bollywood categories, respectively. Radio One is recognized for its international format, and Punjabi Fever stands as New Delhi's sole Punjabi radio station.
Fever Network operates 22 stations across 15 cities, including three in Delhi and Mumbai, two in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, with a presence in Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and seven cities in Uttar Pradesh. The network reaches 35 million listeners (as per RAM 2022, IRS 2020) and has a digital reach of 10 million. Fever offers diverse content, music, and advertising options for its audience and advertisers.
Ramesh Menon, CEO of Audio Business, HT Media Group said, “Advertisers' confidence in radio, especially on the Fever network during festive seasons, is high. We strive to address our advertisers' core business and marketing objectives through solutions across our network. The ever-increasing demand for inventory has necessitated price increases across our markets. We are committed to delivering the best advertising environment to our customers without compromising our audience's content experience.”
Rohit Kalra, chief revenue officer of Fever FM, noted that radio ad volumes have been growing consistently quarter-over-quarter. Advertisers are increasingly confident in the radio industry as Q3 approaches, a period marked by cricket events and festivals. Fever Network continues to be a favored choice for brands, and the price increase reflects the network's growing value to advertising partners. The network is committed to delivering exceptional results for clients and has planned innovative offerings for Q3, including "Beyond Boundaries" by Virender Sehwag, "The Great India Tambola" on radio's first gaming platform Playwithfever.com, "Ramayan: The Audio Drama Series," and more.