HT Media Group's Fever Network raises advertising prices by 25% ahead of festive season

Rohit Kalra, chief revenue officer of Fever FM, noted that radio ad volumes have been growing consistently quarter-over-quarter. Advertisers are increasingly confident in the radio industry as Q3 approaches, a period marked by cricket events and festivals. Fever Network continues to be a favored choice for brands, and the price increase reflects the network's growing value to advertising partners. The network is committed to delivering exceptional results for clients and has planned innovative offerings for Q3, including "Beyond Boundaries" by Virender Sehwag, "The Great India Tambola" on radio's first gaming platform Playwithfever.com, "Ramayan: The Audio Drama Series," and more.