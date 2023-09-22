ICC collaborates with Disney Star to launch vertical video production for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

This innovation will simplify mobile viewing, providing greater convenience for fans on the go.
In an industry first, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, supported by Disney Star, will introduce a unique vertical video feed, offering a groundbreaking fan viewing experience for all 48 matches. This technological innovation aims to simplify mobile viewing, providing greater convenience for fans on the go.
This transformative approach will grant fans unprecedented access to World Cup coverage, featuring split-screen options that enhance context and proximity to the on-field action. The production utilises specialised vertically oriented cameras alongside world feed cameras for split-screen views, incorporating match graphics and other enhancements.
In addition to technical innovations, traditional storytelling elements like ball tracking, player tracking, and field plots have been adapted to the vertical format. The coverage also boasts a world-class commentary panel to provide viewers with an exceptional cricket experience.
ICC chief commercial officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “Cricket fans always look forward to the high-quality broadcast coverage of ICC events. With this in mind, the ICC TV team continuously strives to tailor our coverage to fan preferences. We are very excited to launch cricket’s first-ever vertical video production at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This game-changing initiative promises to transform the fan viewing experience. It is an innovative approach to cricket coverage that will place fans at the centre of the action bringing them closer to the game than ever before and providing a world-class production to the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”
Sanjog Gupta, head – sports, Disney Star said: “Consumers’ preferences and habits are evolving more rapidly than ever before, catalysing the emergence of new user experiences. Disney Star has always played a pioneering role in taking cricket viewing experiences forward and is now proud to collaborate with the ICC to bring to sports fans for the first-time ever the ‘vertical feed’, on ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The ‘vertical feed’ aims to deliver to digital users, enhanced convenience, engagement and immersion, beyond the differentiated screen orientation. With its uniquely designed production style entailing cameras, graphics, direction, replays and other enhancements, it promises to change the way cricket is watched.”
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicks off on 5 October with a repeat of the 2019 final as England face New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Across 10 world class venues, 48 matches will be played in 46 days culminating in the Men’s Cricket World Cup Final on 19 November in the biggest cricket stadium in the world.