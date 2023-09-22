ICC collaborates with Disney Star to launch vertical video production for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC chief commercial officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “Cricket fans always look forward to the high-quality broadcast coverage of ICC events. With this in mind, the ICC TV team continuously strives to tailor our coverage to fan preferences. We are very excited to launch cricket’s first-ever vertical video production at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This game-changing initiative promises to transform the fan viewing experience. It is an innovative approach to cricket coverage that will place fans at the centre of the action bringing them closer to the game than ever before and providing a world-class production to the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”