ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Brands line up to make the most of upcoming tournament

Star Sports will broadcast the matches and it will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform will be streaming the matches for free on mobile devices. Moreover, in a first for the sport, the World Cup match coverage will see ICC TV produce an additional vertical video feed, that is expected to revolutionise fans’ viewing experience. The technological innovation will provide fans with an easier and more intuitive viewing experience on mobile phones that allows them to consume content on the go in the most convenient handheld position.