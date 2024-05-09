ICC digital rights expected to bring losses to Disney’s streaming business in Q3

Sports operating income declined from $794 million last year to $778 million this quarter. Star India’s loss in the sports segments reduced by 73% from $99 million in the second quarter last fiscal to $27 million this fiscal. This is due to lower programming and production costs attributable to the non-renewal of Board of Control for Cricket in India rights, partially offset by an increase in costs for Indian Premier League matches due to more matches aired in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter.