IDFC First secures title sponsorship for BCCI international and domestic home matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued an Invitation to Tender Title Sponsor Rights For BCCI Events (ITT). Pursuant to the tender process, the BCCI has announced that IDFC First Bank Limited was the successful bidder with respect to the ITT process (subject to definitive documentation and other formalities being completed).
During this association, IDFC First will be the Title Sponsor for all international matches (both women and men), domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organised by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches, held in India.
This sponsorship aims to strengthen IDFC First's connection with cricket enthusiasts across the nation and beyond. The collaboration between BCCI and IDFC First seeks to deliver exceptional experiences and engagement for cricket fans.
The association will commence with the 3-match ODI series against Australia scheduled for next month. This marks the start of an era where IDFC First and BCCI collaborate to offer unparalleled experiences to cricket enthusiasts.
Roger Binny, president of BCCI, states, "We are delighted to welcome IDFC First as the title sponsor for our home matches. Their commitment and vision align with the spirit of cricket, and we anticipate a successful partnership that benefits the game and its dedicated fans."
Jay Shah, honorary secretary of BCCI, adds, "Together, we look forward to creating an unforgettable journey for fans, players, and stakeholders. We've found a partner who shares our drive for excellence and innovation. With their support as the title sponsor, we are set to redefine cricket experiences and foster the growth of our beloved sport."
Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, shares, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for BCCI, and together, we will elevate the experience for cricket fans worldwide. We are eager to create memorable moments for fans in unison."
Devajit Saikia, BCCI joint secretary, comments, "The title sponsorship adds a new dimension to our events, enabling us to reach new heights in terms of engagement and impact. We are thrilled to have them on board as we continue to showcase the best of cricket to the world. Cricket is a sport that unites people across borders, and our partnership with IDFC First embodies this spirit."
Madhivanan Balakrishnan, executive director & COO of IDFC FIRST Bank, mentions, "This partnership between IDFC FIRST Bank and BCCI brings together two strong brands with a shared commitment to providing exceptional experiences to billions of fans. As a firm believer in the unifying power of sports, this collaboration perfectly aligns with our ambition to connect with Indians across the country. This partnership is a significant milestone in IDFC FIRST Bank's journey towards creating a world-class bank."