India-Pakistan semi-final dominates ad volumes in Asia Cup 2023

According to a new report by TAM Sports, Vini Cosmetics (Fogg) was the largest advertiser for the tournament.
The recently concluded Asia Cup cricket tournament witnessed a 31% surge in indexed ad volume growth compared to the 2018 edition, according to TAM Sports' recent report, 'Advertising Analysis – Asia Cup Y 2018 – Y 2022 – Y 2023.'
The India-Pakistan clash in the semifinals (Super 4) garnered the highest percentage share of ad volume, while the group stage match between the same teams held a share of 9% in comparison. Surprisingly, the finals between India and Sri Lanka saw only a 6% share of the total ad volume.
Additionally, over 140 brands were advertised in the tournament, a significant increase from the 2018 edition (85+ brands) and the 2016 edition (70+ brands). However, the number of advertisers remained consistent at over 55, similar to the 2018 edition.
Brands from more than 70 categories were active advertisers in the cup. Among these, the top 5 categories contributed 43% of the overall advertising during the 2023 Asia Cup. Perfumes/Deodorant held a 16% ad share, followed by Paints (9%), Biscuits (6%), Aerated Soft Drinks (6%), and Cars (6%).
Vini Cosmetics (the company behind Fogg) emerged as the leading advertiser in the tournament, holding an 11% share in total ads. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) held 8%, Coca-Cola 7%, Kansai Nerolac Paints 6%, and Britannia 6%.
Furthermore, celebrity endorsements experienced a 51% growth in Asia Cup ’23. Bollywood stars dominated the charts, with Akshay Kumar leading at 10%, followed by Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, Tiger Shroff, and cricket sensation Jasprit Bumrah.