India Today Group teams up with Bosch Global for in-vehicle connectivity solutions

BGSW will facilitate access to the ITG news app through its in-car connected vehicle platform.
India Today Group (ITG), a news conglomerate and Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), an automotive technology, have partnered to unveil an innovative combination for a complete in-vehicle connectivity experience, providing users with a hands-free way to stay informed.
Representing a milestone in both the automotive and media industries, the two companies have formed a strategic alliance that combines BGSW's connected car features and the diverse content offerings by India Today Group.
Users will stay informed with the integrated India Today app, that will read out the latest news spanning elections, politics, sports, international affairs, business and more.
The technology collaboration is set to enhance the connected experience for end users. It is already operational with connected vehicles of Indian OEM Mahindra’s XUV700 and Scorpio-N. A similar experience will soon extend to other customers of BGSW in two wheelers, passenger and commercial vehicles in EV and ICE segments , as the ITG-BGSW partnership spans over a 10-year period.
Commenting on the tie-up, Salil Kumar, CEO, India Today Group Digital, said, “We are excited to forge an alliance with BGSW, uniting automotive innovation with media content delivery. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering a seamless and enriching experience to our audience, fostering innovation not only within their homes but also on the move.”
BGSW introduced connectivity solutions– Telematics hardware and connected vehicle platform catering to all segments of vehicles (PV, CV, OHW and 2W) during 2019 and 2020. Now it will offer more than 250 features in line with the company's vision, Invented for life.
R K Shenoy, CTO, member executive leadership team, senior VP mobility engineering solutions, BGSW, added, "The collaboration with ITG enables us to go an extra mile to offer innovative features to enhance connected end user experience complemented with media content. Looking forward to innovating further with automotive and media domains fusion“.