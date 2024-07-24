India TV announces 24/7 news stream for Paris 2024 Olympics on CTV

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
India TV becomes the first Indian channel with dedicated 24/7 CTV stream for Paris Olympics 2024.
India TV announces 24x7 news stream for the Paris 2024 Olympics for CTV audience. This initiative strengthens India TV's focus on delivering CTV-first content. And with this India TV became the only news channel in the country to provide firsthand coverage of the Olympic Games, following its comprehensive coverage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 through its connected TV platforms.
This Olympics 24x7 stream service will deliver nonstop coverage of the 2024 Olympics, from on ground coverage from Paris, real-time updates, exclusive interviews with athletes and coaches, athlete’s life stories, behind-the-scenes insights, and highlighted moments.
Ritu Dhawan, managing director of India TV, said, "With our vision of CTV growth, we understand the requirements of demanding audience. Along the same lines, we also understand the importance of the Olympics and its growing popularity among viewers. With this CTV first Olympics stream, we aim to bring the Olympics closer to viewers, allowing them to witness every triumph, every remarkable feat, and every moment of glory as it happens".
India is looking forward to a strong participation at the Paris Olympics 2024 with top athletes like Neeraj Chopra in javelin, PV Sindhu in badminton, and Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting. India aims for its best-ever performance with 117 participants, showcasing its growing prowess on the global sporting stage. The launch of "India House" at the Paris 2024 Olympics will celebrate India's talent and progress in the Olympic movement. It will serve as a platform to highlight India's cultural and sporting achievements and support young athletes.