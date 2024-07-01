India wins the ICC T20 World Cup, but did advertisers score?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a nail-biting thriller, India clinched its second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, triumphing over South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday. As captain Rohit Sharma and his boys wiped tears of joy, Indians across the globe were overwhelmed with the same emotions. This was an answer to a billion prayers and years of waiting. But did the tournament bring the same joy to the advertisers who had pegged their spends on it?
The almost-month long tournament had several challenges for advertisers and media planners. From inconvenient timings to low-scoring matches, from multiple advertising opportunities to a mandatory self-declaration certificate (SDC), there were numerous spoil sports.
The tournament was expected to have good viewership and so brands had allocated huge ad spends. First, this series was seen as an opportunity for redemption after India lost the finals in the World Cup in November. Also, it was expected to be Sharma and Virat Kohli’s last T20 international tournament. India’s spectacular performance and its entry into the finals gave it further impetus.
Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, says owing to all the above factors the advertising rates were likely increased by about 20-30%. The broadcaster Disney Star has generated about Rs 1800 crores of advertising revenue from the tournament.
A senior media planner, on the condition of anonymity, says, compared to the 2022 T20 World Cup, there has been a drop in viewership for both India and non-India matches. The non-India matches viewership has dropped by at least 40-45%. “This can be attributed to the drop in overall time spent on TV and the match timings,” she says.
Played in the USA and West Indies, the matches were scheduled at 6 AM IST- an inconvenient time for Indian viewers. However, the India matches were scheduled at 8 PM.
“Non-India matches haven't done that well and the timings have had an impact on viewership,” says the senior media planner.
...this series did not always deliver that excitement; a semi-final that didn’t even cross a three-digit score is a testament to that.Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea
Binit Kumar, category head of Oral Care, Dabur, says non office or prime time would impact viewership. “However with late night snacking generation, always on-mobile screen generation, from in-meeting to in-bathroom, interesting games would have got its fair share in viewership.”
Inderpreet Singh, head of marketing, Birla Opus, says that while strategising, it was aware of the off-timings of the non-India matches. “We assessed the amount of reach we will get. According to reports it’s far better than we expected in the non-India matches as well. Even the 6 AM garnered a good amount of viewership.”
The tournament has still delivered decent ratings especially on high interest matches like India-Pakistan. The India matches have an average rating of approx 5 TVR’s with India vs Pakistan rating 7.5 TVR’s. This is in the Male 15+ ABC TG. On the digital front, Disney+ Hotstar witnessed a peak concurrency of 5.3 crore during the finals, the highest this season. This is slightly lesser than the peak concurrency of 5.9 crore witnessed during the finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in November 2023.
Additionally, unfit pitch conditions led to low-scoring matches, which ended earlier than expected. Even former Indian cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sanjay Manjrekar criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for it during the semi-final match between Afghanistan and South Africa, where the former scored a meagre 56 runs.
Pillai says the unfit pitch has definitely been a dampener, however it has not significantly impacted advertising spends. “The T20 format is all about big runs and high scores. However, this series did not always deliver that excitement; a semi-final that didn’t even cross a three-digit score is a testament to that,” he says.
The senior media planner says scoring and pitches have limited impact while planning as investments are planned earlier. “This is part and parcel of any cricket buy. The advertisers who bought into the tournament stayed on. We also had some brands reach out only for the final, hence interest was maintained,” she adds.
Advertisers were also spoilt for choice as the T20 World Cup followed closely after the Indian Premier League and Lok Sabha elections and is close on the heels of the Paris Olympics, events that witness massive viewership. With multiple cricket tournaments being conducted all through the year, some argue that there was also ‘cricket fatigue’.
“Compared to the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, this one has definitely been handled better. While one could argue that there might be cricket fatigue, this World Cup is special for many reasons, especially on an emotional level,” Pillai says.
Adding a further blow, midway through the tournament, the self-declaration certificate was mandated, urging many advertisers to hold back new advertisements.
If we do not compare cost and viewership, from a format point of view, TV always delivers a better experience of brand storytelling than digital...Binit Kumar, category head of Oral Care, Dabur
According to the initial numbers, the advertising revenue for both broadcast and digital are close.
“Digital platforms have managed to capture an equally compelling share, thanks to their low entry barriers, measurability, and targeting options. Brands are using television and digital in an interesting manner, splitting product types, creative approaches, and objectives between both platforms and trying to use each effectively,” Pillai adds.
The reduction in spending by new-age companies and unicorns has increased the dependency on traditional brands. These traditional brands and those who could hold back have managed to maintain a higher presence.
Dabur has advertised its Dabur Red toothpaste on the matches. Kumar says being part of the extravaganza is a necessary evil.
“Cricket is one great occasion where every brand wants to be part for the simple reason of getting a new audience and creating an impact. Due to this huge demand, cost is very high as compared to any other GEC or Prime event,” he says.
For him television delivers results better. “If we do not compare cost and viewership, from a format point of view, TV always delivers a better experience of brand storytelling than digital or small mobile devices due to better brand control on creative delivery and attention of consumers.”
A senior marketer, on the condition of anonymity, says advertisers need to consider if it is worth spending such a huge amount of money. “If a brand is bought every month then is it really relevant to burn all the money in just one week? Does it make more sense to divide the money over the 52 weeks of the year and remain the viewers’ in an uncluttered environment?”
Birla Opus, housed under Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries, were the streaming co-powered sponsors for this edition of ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The brand was advertising in all the matches of the World Cup.
The brand also introduced an innovative feature on television. During the drink breaks of the match, viewers saw the crowd in black and white, creating the impression that the match had resumed. Then, the avatar from Birla Opus colors the screen.