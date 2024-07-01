India wins the ICC T20 World Cup, but did advertisers score?

In a nail-biting thriller, India clinched its second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, triumphing over South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday. As captain Rohit Sharma and his boys wiped tears of joy, Indians across the globe were overwhelmed with the same emotions. This was an answer to a billion prayers and years of waiting. But did the tournament bring the same joy to the advertisers who had pegged their spends on it?