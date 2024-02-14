Indian ad revenue expected to grow 10.2% in 2024; set to reach Rs 1,55,386 crore: GroupM's TYNY

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia, said, “Despite facing macroeconomic challenges, we remain optimistic about the industry. At 10.2% India will be the fastest growing top market. 2024 will also see an upside from the spends leading to the General Elections. Digital, particularly retail media and digital extensions of TV are expected to drive the growth. SME continues to fuel the growth. Linear TV is at a point of inflection and needs to be enabled with rapid deployment of technology to stay relevant.”