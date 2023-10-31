Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation re-elects K. Madhavan as President

Madhavan also spoke about the Linear TV penetration in the country and said “with 900 channels, Linear television continues to enjoy an unparalleled reach of 900 million viewers and is the largest media platform in India. Unlike in other developed markets, there is significant growth potential for the Linear TV as one-third of households in India do not have access to television. It will require the collective might of the IBDF members to connect the left out 100mn households to our fold.