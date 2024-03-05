Indian M&E sector surpassed Rs 2.3 trillion in 2023, projected to hit Rs 3.1 trillion by 2026, per FICCI-EY report

Kevin Vaz, chairman, FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee and chief executive officer, Broadcast Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “India is a unique market where the M&E sector distinguishes itself through a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation. Here, technology-enhanced entertainment channels, OTT platforms, AI-powered newsreaders, traditional print media, flagship films, and short-form content not only coexist but thrive together, showcasing the vibrant diversity and dynamic growth of our industry. The Government of India’s thrust on improving digital infrastructure in the country combined with our ambition to be at the forefront of the next big technological thrust in media and entertainment, our sector is primed for a massive transformation.”