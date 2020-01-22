“Indians are starting to pay for content”: Zee5’s Tarun Katial

The report divides the population into: 'Digital only consumers' – the top end of the market, 'Tactical digital' - people who want digital but also tactically watch linear television, 'Bundled digital' – people who get access to digital content because it is a part of their bundled service by telecom operators or ISP operators, 'Mass consumers' and 'Free consumers'. The number of 'digital only' consumers grew from approximately one million in 2017 to approximately two and a half million in 2018. It is expected to reach five million in 2021. The number of 'tactical' consumers grew from six million in 2017 to 12 million in 2018 and is expected to touch 25 million by 2021.