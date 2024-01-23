India's box office collects Rs 12,226 crore in 2023: Ormax Media

More than 1,000 films were released in the year, but the top 10 only made up 40% of the total box office earnings for the year. Jawan (Rs 734 crore) featuring Shah Rukh Khan was the highest-grossing film of 2023, followed by Animal (Rs 645 crore), Pathaan (Rs 636 crore), Gadar-2 (Rs 619 crore), and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (Rs 512 crore).