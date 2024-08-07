Industry bodies urge MIB to address overreliance on delegated legislation in Broadcasting Bill 2023

Other comments came from DeepStrat, CIVIS, and Yuva Jagran Manch. An anonymous individual, whose details have been redacted by either the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) or the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), stated, “Please stop corporate ownership of media companies. The functioning of channels like Aaj Tak and Zee News speaks for itself. Instead of targeting digital news media, which is doing commendable journalism, consider adopting a BBC model for Doordarshan to enhance its viewership. Transform DD into a comprehensive platform for news, web series, movies, and more.”