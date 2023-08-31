Integrated buying of linear and digital platforms should be the norm: Zee Media's Mona Jain

News channels can provide a unique angle to topical subjects. They offer insightful twists, summaries, and analyses, often with a touch of humour. While sports channels offer factual coverage, news channels present sporting information in an engaging format. This approach appeals to those seeking snapshots of events, including behind-the-scenes trivia and expert opinions. Advertisers who wish to associate with cricket find value in news coverage, especially when they can't feature during live matches. The live matches may be unaffordable for them, but this allows them to connect with their relevant audience.