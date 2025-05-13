IPL 2025 resumes after disruption, league matches to start from May 17

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will resume on May 17 with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru. The final has been rescheduled to June 3, as per the revised schedule announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The IPL 2025 season, which was suspended last week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, is set to resume following the announcement of a ceasefire on Saturday. With the situation stabilizing, the tournament will continue as planned.

The previously halted fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, which was interrupted after 10.1 overs in Dharamsala, will now be replayed on May 24 in Jaipur.

According to the revised schedule, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will take place on May 29 and 30, respectively, while Qualifier 2 is scheduled for June 1. The venues for the playoff matches are yet to be confirmed. “Venue details for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage,” the official statement noted.

All remaining league stage matches of IPL 2025 will be held across six venues: Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. Additionally, four matches will take place at neutral venues.