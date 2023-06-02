IPL Ad Revenue: Digital outperforms TV; JioCinema rakes in ~Rs 2,300 crore

Media buyers say that in a tough market, brands tightened purse strings and spent their ad dollars judiciously. “Brands picked a medium and spent a chunk of their ad budgets on a single medium instead of dividing the budget across both mediums,” said one senior media buying professional on the condition of anonymity. The executive added that Star Sports pulled out all the stops for IPL this year by broadcasting it on FTA channels and GECs to maximise the reach of IPL on television.