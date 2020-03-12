Will COVID-19 dampen IPL 2020?

Doing a bit of math around the TV ad spot rates, he said, "Even at Rs 14 lakh per 10 seconds on an average, it will give them a per match revenue of (approximately) Rs 35 crore, totalling up to (approximately) Rs 10,500 crore for the contract tenure. TV airtime is easily 70 cent of the total revenue. With an additional 30 per cent from various other avenues, including digital, the total one can write on this property would be (maximum) Rs 15,000 crore."