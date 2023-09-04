IPL franchises in talks with BCCI to explore capital raising strategies: Mint

JSW GMR Cricket, the holding entity behind the Delhi Capitals IPL team, expressed its intention to seek clarification from the BCCI regarding a potential public listing. Parth Jindal, chairman of JSW GMR Cricket, emphasized the need for clarity from the BCCI on whether IPL franchises can access capital markets and go public. Jindal also revealed that no official approach had been made to the BCCI at this stage, as the inquiries were still informal. He further mentioned that other teams had also made official inquiries, and the BCCI had committed to providing clarity in due course.