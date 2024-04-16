IPL viewers recall up to five brands: E-Dart Report

Conducted by Kadence International, a market research agency, and Crisp Insights, a sample of more than 20,000 residents in more than 13 cities were surveyed. It tracked over 130 brands across more than 25 product categories. The survey reached out to people who viewed an IPL game between 12-24 hours ago and asked them to recall brands they saw while watching the game on TV or on a mobile device, via satellite or OTT.