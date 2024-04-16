IPL viewers recall up to five brands: E-Dart Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As 175 brands vie for audience's attention during the 70 days of the IPL season, an individual viewer only recalls three to five brands during an IPL game. According to E-DART IPL’24 report, 67% of respondents recall 5 brands or fewer.
"This means that a brand needs to fight really hard - in terms of visibility or money, and creativity," says Ritesh Ghosal, Crisp Insights.
Conducted by Kadence International, a market research agency, and Crisp Insights, a sample of more than 20,000 residents in more than 13 cities were surveyed. It tracked over 130 brands across more than 25 product categories. The survey reached out to people who viewed an IPL game between 12-24 hours ago and asked them to recall brands they saw while watching the game on TV or on a mobile device, via satellite or OTT.
The report further reveals that different audiences, based on their age, gender, social circumstances and interest, notice different brands. It reveals which brands have been most recalled amongst each group. Overall, Dream11, My11Circle, Jio, Tata Group, Ceat, Pepsi and Qatar Airways are the most recalled brands.
The survey has found that IPL is far more popular with men, with 48% of them following the tournament. However, 30% of women are also actively following it.
One in five respondents demonstrated the characteristics of a superfan, which it described as someone who roots for his favourite team and has a propensity to watch every game. Superfans notice more brands while watching the IPL and are more likely to create buzz for a brand compared to other viewers.
70% of viewers have been positively impacted by at least 1 brand during the IPL. At 72% there is more impact among men, as compared to 60% for women. However, among superfans 74% respond positively to at least one brand’s communication.
Almost half the IPL viewers do not have a favourite team. Amongst those who have, 86% primarily they follow four teams- CSK, RCB, KKR, or MI.