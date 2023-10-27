Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani approved as Non-Executive Directors of RIL by shareholders

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani have been approved as non-executive directors of Reliance Industries by the company's shareholders. The resolutions for their appointments were passed with significant majorities on October 26, 2023, with Isha receiving 98.21% of the votes, Akash receiving 98.06%, and Anant receiving 92.76% in a regulatory filing on Friday. Their appointments as non-executive directors were previously approved by the company's board of directors in August as part of a leadership transition at Reliance Industries.