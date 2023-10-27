Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani approved as Non-Executive Directors of RIL by shareholders

The resolutions for their appointments were passed with significant majorities in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani have been approved as non-executive directors of Reliance Industries by the company's shareholders. The resolutions for their appointments were passed with significant majorities on October 26, 2023, with Isha receiving 98.21% of the votes, Akash receiving 98.06%, and Anant receiving 92.76% in a regulatory filing on Friday. Their appointments as non-executive directors were previously approved by the company's board of directors in August as part of a leadership transition at Reliance Industries.
This transition is aimed at gradually promoting Isha, Akash, and Anant to lead different businesses within the Reliance Industries conglomerate. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, had expressed confidence in the next generation of leaders, stating that he had no doubt that they would lead the company to even greater heights.
Isha Ambani currently heads the group's retail venture, Reliance Retail, and was also named a non-executive director on the board of Jio Financial Services in July.
Akash Ambani was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm in July the previous year. He is a member of the board of Jio Platforms and plays a significant role in driving the group's initiatives in data and new technologies, including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and the Internet of Things.
Anant Ambani is the director on the boards of Jio Platforms since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures since May 2022, and Reliance New Energy and Reliance New Solar Energy since June 2021. He also serves on the board of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.