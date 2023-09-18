Jawan, Gadar 2, RRKPK and more: Blockbusters revive cinema ad revenue

2023 appears to be a revival year for the film industry, courtesy of a string of blockbuster release back to back such as ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’, ‘OMG 2’, ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Jawan’ - all of which have have hit it out of the park and struck a chord with audiences. Their success has brought much-needed relief to the film sector which was still struggling under the double whammy of covid and the spread of anti-bollywood sentiment.