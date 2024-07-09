JioCinema and Sports18 Network to stream Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 for free

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Ultimate Table Tennis. The league has captivated the audience by putting high-quality competition and fine performances by Indian and international star paddlers on the centre stage. We are particularly delighted to present the best Indian paddlers such as Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula who will be returning from their Olympic rendezvous as they throw their hat in the ring for UTT 2024,” said Hursh Shrivastava, Viacom18 sports head of strategy, acquisitions, and partnerships.