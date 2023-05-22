JioCinema and Voot merger to finalise after the IPL?

The much anticipated merger of JioCinema and Voot is likely to be announced after the ongoing IPL concludes say media reports.
The process for the merger has been set in motion and is in its final stages, says a report by Mint.
Viacom18 is a joint venture between Network18- a subsidiary of Reliance Industries and Paramount Global. Viacom18 owns Voot, an OTT platform and two subscription based platforms, Voot Select and Voot Kids. Meanwhile, JioCinema, is owned by Reliance Industries.
A lot of content that was exclusive to Voot until a few months ago, can also be found on JioCinema today including marque Viacom18 shows like BiggBoss, Naagin etc. Ever since JioCinema bagged the IPL rights, the platform has been focuing on scaling itself. According to reports, the backend has been unified and its only a matter of time, before the merger is completed.