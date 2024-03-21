JioCinema secures 18 sponsors and over 250 advertisers for TATA IPL 2024

Commenting on coming on board with JioCinema, Ravi Santhanam, group head, CMO, Head-Direct to Consumer Business, HDFC Bank said, “HDFC Bank is planning to launch an integrated campaign for its digital payments app, PayZapp in the upcoming IPL season. Cricket is a religion in India with extremely high levels of engagement with customers and JioCinema has played a key role in enhancing the reach of TATA IPL through its platform. PayZapp in its new avatar is a very strong offering in the payments space providing consumers the choice to pay in the way they want, in the place they want, with the type of payment they want and it is backed by the trust & reputation of HDFC Bank. JioCinema offers its viewers multiple choices in the way they want to watch the IPL, be it camera angles, languages, or more and hence we feel it is an ideal match to deliver our brand promise. It does offer huge reach across handheld, web and connected TV which along with our presence on traditional channels will ensure that we reach the consumers across multiple touchpoints in their TATA IPL followership. Together with JioCinema, we intend to deliver an innovative campaign that not only resonates with fans but also establishes PayZapp by HDFC Bank as the best payments offering in the market.”