JioCinema introduces Rs 29/month ad-free plan in latest ad

This plan will come with an ad-free experience.

JioCinema, a streaming platform, has recently announced its ad-free plan – JioCinema Premium – with an introductory pricing of just Rs 29/month for a single device and Rs 89/month for up to four devices at a time.

As part of the subscription, members get early access to their favourite serials like Shiv Shakti, Bhagyalakshmi, Naagini, Jai Jai Swami Samarth, Pherari Mon, Rashi Rikshawwali, and more, in addition to all on-air fiction content from Viacom18 network channels including Nickelodeon, MTV, and other the entire Colors suite of local language channels.

JioCinema Premium goes beyond early access and will offer more than 20 TV channels from the house of Viacom18 available to stream. This will come with an ad-free experience, high-definition quality (up to 4K), and the option to download shows for offline viewing – perfect for catching up on the go or avoiding buffering.

