Will JioCinema’s Rs 29/month plan help it fight subscription fatigue among users?

“Content is the largest cost for OTT platforms, and managing it within budgetary constraints is challenging. Other revenue streams like syndication and co-production may offset costs, but sustaining such low prices long-term is unlikely for platforms like Zee5 and Sony Liv. Even Netflix and Amazon, with their cheapest plan at 199 per month, can't match Jio's Rs 29 offering. While Jio may draw some volume away, loyal Netflix customers won't likely switch until they find comparable content elsewhere at a lower price,” she says.