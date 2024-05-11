JioCinema launches an all-new anime slate for premium audiences

With an aim of growing the Otaku (anime fan) community in India, the offering will be home to a curated selection of hits and hidden gems, all available in an ultimate ad-free experience with offline viewing options. Animayhem will continue to thrill its fans with new content everyday across the month with hits like ‘Bofuri: I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points Into Defense,’ dark comedy ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!,’ magic driven ‘The Familiar of Zero,’ goblin-hunting action ‘Goblin Slayer,’ and supernatural mystery with ‘In/Spectre’, ensuring there's something for everyone.