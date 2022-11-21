JioCinema apologies for the poor streaming of the FIFA World Cup

Slow buffering was the main issue users raked up online.
JioCinema, a streaming app from Viacom18, has apologised to viewers who complained of a poor viewing experience during the opening ceremony and the first match of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday (20 November 2022).
“We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience,” tweeted the app.
Users who had downloaded the app to stream the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador complained of poof buffering and said it ruined the opening ceremony and the match.
Viacom18 announced in October that JioCinema will live-stream all the matches and offer curated content around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.