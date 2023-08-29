JioCinema registered strong growth in paid subscribers last year: Mukesh Ambani

The platform will soon be introducing more features like multi video, picture-in-picture and multi-lingual support for Indian languages.
JioCinema delivered industry-leading engagement metrics registering strong growth in paid subscribers, said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, during its 46th annual general meeting on Monday.
"Our media and entertainment businesses created huge disruptions last year with JioCinema leading the way. For the first time IPL was streamed free," he said.
Ambani said that it marked a tectonic shift in the way content is consumed in India as more people watched IPL on digital devices than on linear television. Calling JioCinema 'India's largest digital entertainment destination' and the IPL 'the most watched digital event in the world', he claimed that it created a global record with 45 crore viewers tuning into the platform, more than 12 crore people watching the final with a peak concurrency of 3.2 crore.
Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio, said Jio is revolutionising the way we engage with content as it accelerates the trend from linear to interactive content in India. He announced that JioCinema will soon be introducing more features like multi video, picture-in-picture and multi-lingual support for Indian languages.
Speaking about its Network18, Mukesh Ambani said that it had "made great progress in its journey to becoming the top news network in India. It is growing deeper, locally and growing wider with international coverage. Our homegrown digital news platforms Moneycontrol and Firstpost are setting new benchmarks globally."