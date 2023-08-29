JioCinema registered strong growth in paid subscribers last year: Mukesh Ambani

Ambani said that it marked a tectonic shift in the way content is consumed in India as more people watched IPL on digital devices than on linear television. Calling JioCinema 'India's largest digital entertainment destination' and the IPL 'the most watched digital event in the world', he claimed that it created a global record with 45 crore viewers tuning into the platform, more than 12 crore people watching the final with a peak concurrency of 3.2 crore.