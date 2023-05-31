JioCinema's free subscription model brought in more than two third of its total users: Bobble AI report

As per the latest Bobble AI data report, there was a 4X increase in the penetration of JioCinema (10.73% to 40.26%) during IPL, the penetration of Jio Cinema was under 3% during the last year, it got an initial push during the FIFA World Cup 2022 increasing the penetration of the app to 9% while IPL 2022 gave an impetus of just about 3.5% to the penetration of Disney+Hotstar (30.24% to 33.51%).It’s interesting to note that the penetration of Disney+Hotstar was high even in the pre-IPL period, this can be explained by the fact that a survey conducted by Ormax showed that some of the most watched shows and movies on OTT in India were on Disney+Hotstar and none of the high ranking content was from JioCinema, reflected by the low penetration of JioCinema in the pre-IPL period. However, the rise in JioCinema’s penetration during IPL shows the power that IPL has in terms of attracting eyeballs.

IPL 2023 triggered approx 72% new app installations for Jio Cinema