JioCinema's nationwide roadshow gathers momentum ahead of TATA IPL 2024

The caravan, which has travelled to the cities of Bengaluru, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad so far, has featured a number of advertisers who spoke about their experience with TATA IPL on JioCinema last year. Conversations also threw light on what new advertisers coming on board can expect from this season, particularly in relation to regional reach, connected TV expansion, and cohort targeting, thus making a case for why digital is the right medium for this spectacle and the sort of scope and scale it offers.