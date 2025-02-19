JioStar signs 11 sponsors for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming platform of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, has unveiled a lineup of sponsors, reinforcing the tournament’s stature as a premier global cricketing spectacle. The confirmed sponsors include Dream11, Pernod Ricard India, Beam Suntory, Kohler, Birla Opus, Vodafone Idea, ICICI Direct, LIC Housing Finance, Eicher Motors and Indira IVF.
“We are thrilled to bring the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 to millions of cricket fans in India, supported by a robust roster of sponsors,” said Anup Govindan, chief revenue officer, sports, JioStar. “This tournament is poised to be a landmark event, and the enthusiastic participation of top brands underscores the unifying power of cricket. We look forward to delivering an unmatched viewing experience for fans and meaningful value for our partners.”
With growing attention on the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the tournament is reaching audiences across India through brand partnerships. It is engaging various consumer segments with sponsorship activations and content.
The ninth edition of the tournament kicks off today and will culminate with the final on March 9. All matches will be broadcast on the JioStar Network and streamed live on JioHotstar.