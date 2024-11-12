JioStar website goes live ahead of Reliance-Disney Star merger

Ahead of the anticipated merger between Reliance Jio's Viacom18 and Disney Star, its new OTT website- JioStar has been launched. According to media reports, the merger is expected to conclude by November 13. Although the website is already live, it only states, “Coming Soon”. It is expected to have content from both the OTT platforms once it goes live.

Advertisment

Initially, there was speculation that the JioHotstar domain would host the new OTT platform. In anticipation of the merger, a Delhi-based app developer acquired the domain and requested a financial contribution toward their studies if the companies wanted to purchase it. Shortly after, the domain was acquired by two Dubai-based residents.

Recently, the current owners announced their decision to transfer the domain to Reliance Jio at no cost.The content sharing plan for the OTT platforms post merger is still not clear. While earlier reports suggested that JioCinema would merge into Disney+ Hotstar due to the latter’s superior technical capabilities. However, live sporting events—including the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL)—are expected to remain exclusive to Disney’s Hotstar app.