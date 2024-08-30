JioTV+ delivers over 860 live TV channels : Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The platform enhances content discovery with fast channel switching, personalised recommendations, and an integrated voice assistant.
JioTV+, the pre-installed app on JioFiber's set-top box (STB), provides access to over 860 live TV channels and premium content from platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, according to Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani.
This positions JioTV+ as the largest aggregator of live TV channels in India, given that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has authorised 922 channels for uplinking and downlinking as of March 2024.
"JioTV+ brings all your entertainment—live TV, on-demand shows, and apps—together in one easy-to-use platform. With JioTV+, you get access to over 860 live TV channels, with all leading channels in stunning high definition, plus the best content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar—all in one place. And we have optimised JioTV+ for a super-fast channel switching experience. Switching between your favourite channels is now faster than ever, so you won’t miss a single moment of the action," said Akash Ambani during Reliance's 47th annual general meeting (AGM).
Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms, highlighted that JioTV+ stands out for its integration of content from over a dozen OTT apps, hundreds of live TV channels, and a vast library of on-demand movies and shows—all accessible with a single login. This eliminates the need to manage multiple apps or remember different passwords.
Ambani also unveiled Jio's home-grown operating system for the Jio STB, called Jio TVOS. This system enhances the viewing experience with features like Ultra HD 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, turning TVs into cinematic hubs. Jio TVOS integrates preferred apps, live TV, and shows into a single, user-friendly platform.
Additionally, Ambani showcased the evolution of Hello Jio, the voice assistant, now seamlessly integrated into TVOS.
Thomas mentioned that Hello Jio can do more than just launch apps with commands like "Open Netflix"; it can also search for specific movies, shows, or music by name. Ambani added that what truly sets TVOS apart from other operating systems is the Jio App Store. He pointed out that the Jio App Store's rapidly expanding ecosystem of developer-created apps offers a wide array of functionalities tailored specifically for Jio Home.
To illustrate the diverse offerings, Ambani showcased examples such as AI-powered virtual yoga coaching and augmented reality shopping experiences from the comfort of home.