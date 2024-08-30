JioTV+ delivers over 860 live TV channels : Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani

"JioTV+ brings all your entertainment—live TV, on-demand shows, and apps—together in one easy-to-use platform. With JioTV+, you get access to over 860 live TV channels, with all leading channels in stunning high definition, plus the best content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar—all in one place. And we have optimised JioTV+ for a super-fast channel switching experience. Switching between your favourite channels is now faster than ever, so you won’t miss a single moment of the action," said Akash Ambani during Reliance's 47th annual general meeting (AGM).