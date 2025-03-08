Karnataka to launch OTT platform for Kannada films, announces CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced plans to create a state-run OTT platform for Kannada cinema. The announcement was made during his state Budget speech, responding to concerns from leading Kannada actor-producers including Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty, who have experienced difficulties securing releases on major streaming platforms.

The government has allocated Rs 3 crore for a repository of Kannada films in both digital and non-digital formats. This project aims to preserve films depicting the state's social, historical and cultural values.

The Chief Minister also announced that the cinema sector will be given industry status, extending facilities provided under the Industrial Policy to filmmakers.

In addition, the state will implement a price cap of Rs 200 on movie tickets across all theatres and multiplexes in Karnataka for films in all languages, a measure intended to improve cinema affordability.

Infrastructure plans include developing a multiplex complex under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on 2.5 acres of land owned by the Karnataka Film Academy in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru.

Furthermore, 150 acres of land has been transferred to the Department of Information and Public Relations for developing an international Film City in Mysuru at a cost of Rs 500 crore, also under the PPP model.