"Leaving no stone unturned to ensure customers, delivery partners, restaurant partners are safe": Zomato

It has released a statement on social media responding to the news of a food delivery executive in Delhi testing positive for Coronavirus.
NDTV reported on April 16, 2020, that a food delivery executive has tested positive for Coronavirus. The executive worked for a restaurant at Malviya Nagar in south Delhi and had delivered food till last Sunday, post which he fell ill and is now admitted at the government-run RML hospital.
The delivery executive had delivered to 72 families in areas such as Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, and Savitri Nagar. According to BM Mishra, district collector, south Delhi, these families have been home quarantined and are being monitored. Also, more than 17 delivery personnel who'd come in contact with the delivery person have been quarantined at a facility in Chhattarpur.
Zomato, the restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, put out a notice in response to it.
BOX8, the online delivery restaurant, came clean about it in a statement on its Twitter handle.
Also, Domino's Pizza released a statement earlier stating the infected delivery person didn't belong to them. You can read it here.