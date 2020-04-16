"Leaving no stone unturned to ensure customers, delivery partners, restaurant partners are safe": Zomato

The delivery executive had delivered to 72 families in areas such as Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, and Savitri Nagar. According to BM Mishra, district collector, south Delhi, these families have been home quarantined and are being monitored. Also, more than 17 delivery personnel who'd come in contact with the delivery person have been quarantined at a facility in Chhattarpur.